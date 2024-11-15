Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.68 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.44% to Rs 161.57 croreNet Loss of Simbhaoli Sugars reported to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 39.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 37.44% to Rs 161.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 258.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.57258.27 -37 OPM %-4.93-11.89 -PBDT-2.67-32.38 92 PBT-9.68-39.35 75 NP-9.68-39.35 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content