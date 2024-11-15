Business Standard
Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.37 crore

Net Loss of Starlit Power Systems reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.370 0 OPM %-81.080 -PBDT-0.30-0.65 54 PBT-0.30-0.88 66 NP-0.30-0.88 66

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

