CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 0.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.09% to Rs 1163.45 croreNet profit of CIE Automotive India rose 0.71% to Rs 218.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 1163.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1164.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1163.451164.46 0 OPM %16.0016.48 -PBDT301.84296.25 2 PBT264.36260.32 2 NP218.54216.99 1
