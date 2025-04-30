Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 0.71% in the March 2025 quarter

CIE Automotive India standalone net profit rises 0.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 0.09% to Rs 1163.45 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 0.71% to Rs 218.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 1163.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1164.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1163.451164.46 0 OPM %16.0016.48 -PBDT301.84296.25 2 PBT264.36260.32 2 NP218.54216.99 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 54.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 54.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit declines 91.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions standalone net profit declines 91.11% in the March 2025 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2025 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon