Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.06% to Rs 752.27 croreNet profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 18.24% to Rs 279.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.06% to Rs 752.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 616.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.30% to Rs 1072.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 835.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.46% to Rs 2847.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2182.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales752.27616.29 22 2847.842182.85 30 OPM %72.8373.91 -74.1273.15 - PBDT380.06320.59 19 1460.981140.51 28 PBT371.07313.19 18 1430.601115.94 28 NP279.12236.06 18 1072.49835.92 28
