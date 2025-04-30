Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 127.78% to Rs 2.05 croreNet profit of Hiliks Technologies declined 93.75% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 127.78% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 820.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 605.05% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.050.90 128 6.980.99 605 OPM %21.4657.78 -21.4911.11 - PBDT0.430.54 -20 1.410.13 985 PBT0.200.54 -63 0.630.11 473 NP0.030.48 -94 0.460.05 820
