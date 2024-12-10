Business Standard
Cigniti Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cigniti Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, HEG Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 December 2024.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.45% to Rs 1812.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8365 shares in the past one month.

 

C.E. Info Systems Ltd lost 5.34% to Rs 1808. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26315 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd crashed 4.93% to Rs 211.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16252 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd fell 4.63% to Rs 570.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd dropped 4.61% to Rs 55.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

