Gujarat sees 31% spurt in state-wise credit to industry over last five years

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India announced Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, 2023-24 yesterday which offered plenty of data on states including demographics and economic parameters. In a key dataset, the central bank provided state-wise credit to industry by scheduled commercial banks. The total amount outstanding as at end-March 2024, stood at Rs 39.17 lakh crore, up around 22% compared to end March 2019. Looking at the state-wise trends, Maharashtra topped the list with a total amount of Rs 9.66 lakh crore, followed by Delhi (Rs 6.97 lakh crore), Gujarat (Rs 3.34 lakh crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 3 lakh crore), Karnataka (Rs 2.26 lakh crore) and Telangana (Rs 2.13 lakh crore). However, on a five year basis, Gujarat has seen the maximum increase of 31% followed by Karnataka at 23%, Tamil Nadu at 20%, Telangana at 11.20%, Maharashtra at 10.42% and Delhi at just 3.88%.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

