Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Mishtann Foods Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd, EKI Energy Services Ltd and Northern Spirits Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2024.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 76.83 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7643 shares in the past one month.

 

Mishtann Foods Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 8.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd tumbled 7.99% to Rs 112.69. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10047 shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd corrected 7.28% to Rs 333.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Northern Spirits Ltd slipped 6.96% to Rs 234.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72052 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

