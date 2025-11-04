Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 3.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.65% to Rs 2.22 croreNet profit of Cil Securities declined 3.03% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.65% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.222.87 -23 OPM %41.4434.84 -PBDT0.910.97 -6 PBT0.850.88 -3 NP0.640.66 -3
