Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 443.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 443.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 13.39 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services rose 443.50% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 13.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.3910.59 26 OPM %133.9160.81 -PBDT19.123.43 457 PBT19.123.36 469 NP13.372.46 443

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
