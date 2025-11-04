Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 11.00 points (or 0.04%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,883.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,516.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed; SBI, Adani Enterprises Q2 results today

Food delivery

Eternal vs Swiggy: Deja Vu in QC battle, but this time could be different

CREDIT CARDS, CREDIT CARDS ADVANTAGE, BENEFITS OF MULTIPLE CREDIT CARDS, CREDIT CARD TRANSACTION, Credit Utilisation Ratio, CUR,

Share credit without losing control: Scapia-Federal Bank launch add-on card

Studds Accessories IPO allotment

Applied for Studds Accessories IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Ajanta Pharma share

Ajanta Pharma offers growth potential amid US generic challenges: Nuvama

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday, diverging from Wall Streets tech-driven rally overnight.

The gains in U.S. equities were fueled by renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. Amazon shares jumped 4% after the company announced a $38 billion partnership with OpenAI, which will deploy hundreds of thousands of Nvidia graphics processing units. Nvidia stock also climbed about 2% after securing export licenses to supply its chips to the United Arab Emirates.

 

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose on Monday as investors moved further into the artificial intelligence trade following a number of deal announcements.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.46% to finish at 23,834.72, while the S&P 500 traded up 0.17% to 6,851.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 226.19 points, or 0.48%, to 47,336.68.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark indices closed slightly higher on Friday, supported by strong corporate earnings, encouraging macroeconomic data, and robust auto sales. However, gains were capped by profit booking at higher levels in the absence of fresh domestic triggers.

The Nifty 50 settled above the 25,750 mark after a choppy session. The broader market continued to outperform, as investors preferred taking short- to medium-term positions in stocks showing solid Q2 results. PSU banks and pharma stocks were among the top gainers. On the other hand, IT stocks came under pressure, tracking weakness in U.S. tech shares, as hopes for an early U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut faded.

Global cues turned slightly positive after signs of a trade truce between the U.S. and China, which reduced demand for safe-haven assets like gold and bonds, prompting investors to rotate funds back into equities.

The S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 39.78 points or 0.05% to 83,978.49. The Nifty 50 index added 41.25 points or 0.16% to 25,763.25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, RITES, Gallantt Ispat, Godfrey Phillips, Titan Company

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, RITES, Gallantt Ispat, Godfrey Phillips, Titan Company

RITES secures order worth Rs 373 crore from NIMHANS

RITES secures order worth Rs 373 crore from NIMHANS

Alkem Laboratories' CSR arm announces strategic collaboration with IIT Bombay

Alkem Laboratories' CSR arm announces strategic collaboration with IIT Bombay

Websol Energy System fixes record date for stock split

Websol Energy System fixes record date for stock split

Smartworks Coworking Spaces licenses over 8.15 lakh sq.ft at Eastbridge, Mumbai

Smartworks Coworking Spaces licenses over 8.15 lakh sq.ft at Eastbridge, Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon