Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 9.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 74.47 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 9.69% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.4774.69 0 OPM %22.0821.81 -PBDT19.2017.71 8 PBT16.8115.37 9 NP12.5711.46 10
