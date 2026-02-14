Cindrella Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 2.73 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.732.5216.1216.670.360.360.0300.020

Powered by Capital Market - Live News