Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cineline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Cineline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Sales rise 24.18% to Rs 45.29 crore

Net Loss of Cineline India reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.18% to Rs 45.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales45.2936.47 24 OPM %12.528.69 -PBDT4.13-3.54 LP PBT-2.71-8.97 70 NP-2.06-6.57 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

