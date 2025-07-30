Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indices trade with moderate gains; FMCG shares advance

Indices trade with moderate gains; FMCG shares advance

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded with decent gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark. FMCG shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 203.94 points or 0.25% to 81,541.89. The Nifty 50 index gained 56.95 points or 0.23% to 24,877.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,036 shares rose and 1,905 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The IMF has revised India's economic growth forecast upward to 6.4% for both 2025 and 2026, reaffirming its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy. Globally, growth is projected at 3.0% and 3.1% for the same years, driven by factors like lower tariffs and a weaker US dollar.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.30% to 55,053.65. The index rallied 0.86% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Britannia Industries (up 2.01%), Varun Beverages (up 1.97%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.34%), Emami (up 1.09%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.06%), Dabur India (up 0.83%), Patanjali Foods (up 0.65%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.64%), Radico Khaitan (up 0.47%) and Marico (up 0.42%) advanced.

On the other hand, United Breweries (down 1.62%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.6%) and United Spirits (down 0.58%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.16% to 6.379 from the previous close of 6.369.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.3975 compared with its close of 86.9100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.37% to Rs 98,620.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 98.56.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.05% to 4.333.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement lost 14 cents or 0.20% to $71.54 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Redington slipped 5.96% after the company has posted 12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore on a 22% rise in revenue to Rs 26,002 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Bank of India advanced 2.10% after the companys standalone net profit climbed 32.3% to Rs 2,252.12 crore on 12.5% increase in total income to Rs 20,518.29 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

