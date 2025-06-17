Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

KBC Global Ltd, Kalyani Steels Ltd, Birla Cable Ltd and Mallcom (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2025.

Cinevista Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 21.42 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37458 shares in the past one month.

 

KBC Global Ltd soared 18.52% to Rs 0.64. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1282.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 282.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Steels Ltd surged 16.04% to Rs 939.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4520 shares in the past one month.

Birla Cable Ltd rose 14.46% to Rs 209.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17010 shares in the past one month.

Mallcom (India) Ltd advanced 10.75% to Rs 1294. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1569 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

