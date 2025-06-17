Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC board to mull fund raising up to Rs 18,000 crore on June 21

NTPC board to mull fund raising up to Rs 18,000 crore on June 21

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

NTPC announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 21 June 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issuance of bonds.

The proposal includes the issuance of secured or unsecured, taxable or tax-free, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), subject to shareholder approval.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has a presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 51.10% stake in the company.

The company had reported a 23.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,611.22 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 49,833.70 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Q4 FY24.

 

Shares of NTPC rose 0.43% to Rs 335.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

