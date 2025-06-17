Sensex slumps 257 pts; Nifty below 24,900; VIX slides 2.13%

The Nifty traded below the 24,900 level. Metal shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 257.07 points or 0.31% to 81,537.48. The Nifty 50 index fell 90.55 points or 0.35% to 24,858.25.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.23%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,679 shares rose and 2,110 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.13% to 14.52. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 24,896, at a premium of 37.75 points as compared with the spot at 24,858.25.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 67.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 56.8 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index fell 0.72% to 9,290.45. The index added 1.07% in the previous trading session.
Hindustan Copper (down 2.9%), Hindustan Zinc (down 2.59%), NMDC (down 1.83%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.55%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.45%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.35%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.98%), Steel Authority of India (down 0.87%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 0.86%) and Tata Steel (down 0.62%) down.
On the other hand, Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 0.78%), Welspun Corp (up 0.04%) and JSW Steel (up 0.01%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
ITCONS E-Solutions rose 0.32%. The company announced that it has received new work order worth Rs 62.66 lakhs from Wipro for providing technical manpower services.
NBCC (India) shed 0.75%. The company announced that it has secured a contract worth Rs 172.46 crore from UCO Bank for the construction of the banks head office in Kolkata.
Vipul Organics hit an upper limit of 5% after the company announced that it has received the final approval and the first commercial order for a newly developed organic intermediate intended for use in the automobile industry.
