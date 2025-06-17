Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index holds above 98 mark; Focus shifts to FOMC

Dollar index holds above 98 mark; Focus shifts to FOMC

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

The dollar index is adding gains just above 98 mark on Tuesday as investors shift focus on upcoming US retail inflation for the day and FOMC review scheduled for the week. Interest rate outlook and future guidance by the Fed would be closely watched. Moreover, persistent tensions in the Middle East are keeping safe haven demand for the greenback intact. Uncertainty over the reported U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war weighed on the greenback, although the White House clarified that Washington will not directly participate in the conflict. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.11, up 0.11% on the day.

 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

