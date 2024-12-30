Business Standard

Cipla Ltd soars 1.09%

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1523, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.74% in last one year as compared to a 9.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.57% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1523, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 23803.900390625. The Sensex is at 78735.73, up 0.05%. Cipla Ltd has risen around 1.01% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23008.35, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1529, up 0.98% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 21.74% in last one year as compared to a 9.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.57% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

