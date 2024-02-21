Sensex (    %)
                        
Citicorp Finance India standalone net profit rises 110.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 22.19% to Rs 163.38 crore
Net profit of Citicorp Finance India rose 110.78% to Rs 118.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 56.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.19% to Rs 163.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 209.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales163.38209.98 -22 OPM %87.4579.24 -PBDT121.3287.68 38 PBT120.9787.22 39 NP118.2756.11 111
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

