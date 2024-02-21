Citicorp Finance India standalone net profit rises 110.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 22.19% to Rs 163.38 crore

Net profit of Citicorp Finance India rose 110.78% to Rs 118.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 56.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.19% to Rs 163.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 209.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.163.38209.9887.4579.24121.3287.68120.9787.22118.2756.11