Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers up marginally in January compared to December

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of January, 2024 increased by 1 point each to stand at 1258 and 1268 points respectively. The major contribution towards rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from miscellaneous group to the extent of 1.57 and 1.55 points and fuel and light group to the extent of 1.16 and 1.10 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of medicines, doctors' fees, barber charges, washing soap, cinema tickets, firewood, etc. There had been a mixed trend in the indices of constituent States. For both CPI-AL and CPI-RL, ten states experienced a decrease in index while one state saw no change in index.
In the case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 9 States, a decrease of 1 to 5 points in 10 states and remained same for 1 state. Tamil Nadu with 1470 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 970 points stood at the bottom.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 9 states, a decrease of 1 to 5 points in 10 states and remained same in 1 state. Andhra Pradesh with 1454 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 1020 points stood at the bottom.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Newsprint &amp; Papers standalone net profit declines 85.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Andhra Paper plan annual outage at its Rajahmundry unit

Indices edge higher, Nifty above 21,850 mark

Satin Creditcare Network opens branches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu's popular Aasife Biriyani expands its business with a new outlet in Kongu Mandalam

UK Pound Steadies Near One-Week High; FOMC Minutes Awaited

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Varun Beverages rises after securing exclusive 'Cheetos' production deal in Morocco

Tinna Rubber &amp; Infrastructure commences commercial production at its new unit in Varle, Maharashtra

Indices trade with minor losses; metal shares in demand

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon