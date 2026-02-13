City Pulse Multiventures consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of City Pulse Multiventures rose 29.31% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.481.6181.0845.341.200.731.010.670.750.58

