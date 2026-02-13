Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
City Pulse Multiventures consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of City Pulse Multiventures rose 29.31% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.481.61 -8 OPM %81.0845.34 -PBDT1.200.73 64 PBT1.010.67 51 NP0.750.58 29

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

