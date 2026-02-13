Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.31% to Rs 15.92 crore

Net loss of Sharika Enterprises reported to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.31% to Rs 15.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15.9221.90-16.773.42-3.650.27-3.870.09-2.880.28

