SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 5700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7164.86% to Rs 26.88 crore

Net profit of SMT Engineering rose 5700.00% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7164.86% to Rs 26.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.880.3722.06-13.514.370.054.120.052.320.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News