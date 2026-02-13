SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 5700.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 7164.86% to Rs 26.88 croreNet profit of SMT Engineering rose 5700.00% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7164.86% to Rs 26.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.880.37 7165 OPM %22.06-13.51 -PBDT4.370.05 8640 PBT4.120.05 8140 NP2.320.04 5700
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST