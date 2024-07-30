City Union Bank Ltd spurts 2.59%, up for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 173.61, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.34% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% gain in NIFTY and a 10.11% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index. City Union Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.61, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24942.4. The Sensex is at 81680.76, up 0.4%. City Union Bank Ltd has added around 4.54% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25588.6, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 173.5, up 2.66% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 30.34% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% gain in NIFTY and a 10.11% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

