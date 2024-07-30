Apollo Tyres Ltd soars 1.71%, rises for third straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 561.2, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.67% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% gain in NIFTY and a 69.98% gain in the Nifty Auto index. Apollo Tyres Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 561.2, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24942.4. The Sensex is at 81680.76, up 0.4%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has added around 2.8% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26426.55, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 557.1, up 1.43% on the day. Apollo Tyres Ltd is up 29.67% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% gain in NIFTY and a 69.98% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

