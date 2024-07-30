Business Standard
Dish TV India Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.26, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.14% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% gain in NIFTY and a 3.41% gain in the Nifty Media index.
Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.26, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24942.4. The Sensex is at 81680.76, up 0.4%. Dish TV India Ltd has added around 2.2% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2113.05, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

