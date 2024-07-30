Bajaj Finserv Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1647, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.05% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.28% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index. Bajaj Finserv Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1647, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24942.4. The Sensex is at 81680.76, up 0.4%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has risen around 4.23% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23315.3, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1654.6, up 1.65% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 3.05% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.28% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 184.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

