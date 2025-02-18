Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CLN Energy bags purchase order worth Rs 77 crore

CLN Energy bags purchase order worth Rs 77 crore

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

CLN Energy said that it has received a purchase order for supply of lithium Ion batteries from a telecom industry public sector undertaking worth Rs 77 crore.

The contract involves the supply of lithium-ion batteries, with a total order value of Rs 77 crore. The project is scheduled for completion within 7 months.

CLN Energy manufactures custom lithium-ion batteries, motors, and powertrain components for EVs, including controllers and converters. We offer B2B solutions for mobility and stationary applications under the CLN ENERGY brand.

CLN Energy specializes in the manufacturing of customized lithium-ion batteries, motors, and powertrain components for electric vehicles, including controllers, throttles, DC-DC converters, displays, and differentials. The company provides B2B solutions for a variety of applications, including electric two, three-, and four-wheelers, with a focus on traction applications, as well as stationary solutions for solar, energy storage systems (ESS), and telecommunications.

 

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 74.82 crore and net profit of Rs 4.63 crore for the period as of 30 September 2024.

Shares of CLN Energy rose 0.35% to Rs 287 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

