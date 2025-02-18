Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd and Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2025.

Reliable Data Services Ltd soared 13.09% to Rs 91.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1765 shares in the past one month.

 

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd surged 8.62% to Rs 61.21. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4040 shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd spiked 8.17% to Rs 103.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2104 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd gained 7.63% to Rs 205.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4591 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd spurt 6.59% to Rs 14.72. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4536 shares in the past one month.

Gillette India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Axis Bank allots 2.86 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1090 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

Nifty hovers below 22,850; metal shares lose sheen

Dollar index attempts recovery from 2-month lows; Hawkish Fed comments support

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

