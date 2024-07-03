Business Standard
Club Mahindra's Kumbhalgarh, Madikeri, Ooty, and Udaipu resorts receive IGBC Gold Certification

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Club Mahindra, the leading brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, announced that its resorts in Kumbhalgarh, Ooty, and Madikeri have been awarded the prestigious Platinum certifications from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Additionally, the Club Mahindra resort in Udaipur has earned the IGBC Gold certification. This remarkable accomplishment highlights Club Mahindra's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility as well as its vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

