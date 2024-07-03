Club Mahindra's Kumbhalgarh, Madikeri, Ooty, and Udaipu resorts receive IGBC Gold Certification

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Club Mahindra, the leading brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India,
announced that its resorts in Kumbhalgarh, Ooty, and Madikeri have been awarded the prestigious Platinum certifications from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Additionally, the Club Mahindra resort in
Udaipur has earned the IGBC Gold certification. This remarkable accomplishment highlights Club Mahindra's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility as well as its vision to achieve carbon
neutrality by 2040.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:10 PM IST