Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
JK Paper Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd and Vesuvius India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2024.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd lost 5.94% to Rs 1466.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19514 shares in the past one month.
JK Paper Ltd crashed 4.11% to Rs 607.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd tumbled 3.86% to Rs 1769.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55739 shares in the past one month.
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd dropped 3.71% to Rs 493.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61586 shares in the past one month.
Vesuvius India Ltd shed 3.24% to Rs 5044.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2914 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

