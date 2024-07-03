Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pearson partners with Veranda to launch Bank PO exams preparatory content

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Pearson is enhancing its strategic partnership with Veranda Race, a Veranda Learning enterprise and a well-known name in Test Preparation, to introduce a comprehensive and hybrid test preparation content for Bank Probationary Officers (Bank PO) examination in India. It is estimated that over 3 million students in India prepare for the Bank PO examinations annually. This comprehensive test preparation series, including 8 books and digital assessments, is designed with mock papers that closely simulate the entrance exams for Probationary Officers (PO) and Clerks conducted by IBPS and SBI.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

Rain brings respite in Delhi, no warning for heavy pours as of now

S Jaishankar,Jaishankar

S Jaishankar raises safety of Indians in meeting with Russian counterpart

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection Day 6: Earnings reach Rs 680 crores

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die after Motion of Thanks to President's Address passed

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM, Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

LIVE news: Organisers tried to abscond, says UP CM Adityanath on Hathras 'satsang' tragedy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon