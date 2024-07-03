Pearson partners with Veranda to launch Bank PO exams preparatory content

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Pearson is enhancing its strategic partnership with Veranda Race, a Veranda Learning enterprise and a well-known name in Test Preparation, to introduce a comprehensive and hybrid test preparation content for Bank Probationary Officers (Bank PO) examination in India. It is estimated that over 3 million students in India prepare for the Bank PO examinations annually. This comprehensive test preparation series, including 8 books and digital assessments, is designed with mock papers that closely simulate the entrance exams for Probationary Officers (PO) and Clerks conducted by IBPS and SBI.