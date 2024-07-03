India's pulses production to benefit on sustained yield improvement over next decade

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

According to an OECD-FAO Agricultural outlook 2024-33, sustained yield improvements are projected to raise Indias domestic Pulses production by an additional 8 Mt by 2033. The total pulses output from India is likely to hit 34233 thousand tonnes by 20233, recording a growth of 2.38% over the decade. The report noted that India has introduced high-yielding hybrid seeds, supported mechanization, and implemented a minimum support price aimed at stabilizing farmers income. In addition, the central government and some state governments have included pulses in their procurement programs, although not with the same geographical coverage as for wheat and rice. Pulses consumption is in India is set to rise from 15 kg per capita to 18.2 kg per capita over the next decade.