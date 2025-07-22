Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMD B. K. Soni appointed as TAC member of Sustainable Electronics Recycling International

CMD B. K. Soni appointed as TAC member of Sustainable Electronics Recycling International

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Eco Recycling announced that B. K. Soni, Chairman and Managing Director of Eco Recycling, has been appointed as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI), the global body that administers the R2 Certificationone of the most recognized standards for responsible recycling of electronic waste. Ecoreco is a R2v3 Certified and a Member of TERRA.

Soni brings with him over two decades of experience in the e-waste management industry through his leadership at Eco Recycling. He is a known thought leader in the field of sustainable waste management and circular economy. He also serves as a Director on the Board of the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) and is actively involved in policy advocacy and promoting best practices in the recycling ecosystem.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

Stock Alert: PNB Housing Finance, Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Finance, CIE Automotive

Stock Alert: PNB Housing Finance, Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Finance, CIE Automotive

Jane Street to resume trading in India after complying with SEBI's escrow requirement

Jane Street to resume trading in India after complying with SEBI's escrow requirement

Indices may open lower on mixed global cues

Indices may open lower on mixed global cues

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 16.12% in the June 2025 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 16.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon