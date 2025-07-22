IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 16.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 290.74 croreNet profit of IRB InvIT Fund rose 16.12% to Rs 99.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 290.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 273.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales290.74273.75 6 OPM %84.1482.90 -PBDT173.68152.16 14 PBT103.0788.78 16 NP99.6085.77 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content