Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices may open lower on mixed global cues

Indices may open lower on mixed global cues

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were trading 39.50 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,681.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,578.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10476.30 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Also Read

tax

New Tax Bill may allow late ITR refunds, protect NGO income from heavy tax

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Asia up as US indices hit record; Dixon, IRFC, Paytm Q1 eyed

Zomato

Eternal shares: Brokerages revise Zomato's target upward post Q1 results

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson

England Playing XI for 4th Test: 35-year-old Dawson replaces injured Bashir

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF launches two new index funds: Who should invest?

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the looming August 1 deadline for potential US trade tariffs. Japanese stocks, in particular, saw sharp swings after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibas ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house.

 

Wall Street offered little direction, with US indices closing mostly flat overnight despite hitting fresh intraday records. The spotlight this week remains firmly on corporate earnings, with Tesla and Alphabet set to report on Wednesday.

By the close in New York, the Dow slipped 0.04%, the S&P 500 inched up 0.14%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.38%.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended higher Monday, reversing a two-day decline. Gains were driven largely by robust Q1 earnings from major private lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which helped offset persistent global trade challenges. The Nifty closed above the 25,050 level, buoyed by private banks, financial services, and metals. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 442.61 points or 0.54% to 82,200.34. The Nifty 50 index added 122.30 points or 0.49% to 25,090.70.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 16.12% in the June 2025 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 16.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 1.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 1.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit declines 78.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit declines 78.95% in the June 2025 quarter

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 6.13% in the June 2025 quarter

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 6.13% in the June 2025 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 23.26% in the June 2025 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 23.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon