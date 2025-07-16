Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Lombard jumps as Q1 PAT spurts 29% YoY to Rs 747 crore

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 1.42% to Rs 2,029.45 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 747.08 crore in Q1 FY26, up 28.72% as against Rs 580.37 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total income rose 13.66% year on year to Rs 6,083.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Gross premium income stood at Rs 8,052.55 crore in Q1 FY26, up 1.53% year on year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 993.71 crore in the first quarter of FY26, up 28.38% from Rs 773.99 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company was at Rs 7,735 crore in Q1 FY26, up 0.61% from Rs 7,688 crore in Q4 FY24. This growth was higher than the industry growth of 8.8%.

 

The combined ratio stood at 102.9% in Q1 FY26 as against 102.3% reported in the same period a year ago.

Capital gains were at Rs 380 crore in Q4 FY25, rallied 33.80% as against Rs 284 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Return on average equity (ROAE) was 20.5% in Q1 FY26 compared to 19.1% in Q1 FY25.

Solvency ratio was at 2.70x as at 30 June 2025 as against 2.56x as at 30 June 2025.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is one of the leading and established private sector general insurance companies in India. It offers a well-diversified range of products and risk management solutions through multiple distribution channels.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

