CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 14.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 627.08 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 16.79% to Rs 347.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 297.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 2264.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1914.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 14.38% to Rs 91.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 627.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 501.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.627.08501.442264.681914.7324.7828.7426.4728.08162.58143.22617.28532.84122.86107.76467.06401.0291.4279.93347.14297.24