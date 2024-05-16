Sales rise 78.63% to Rs 120.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 41.99% to Rs 21.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.74% to Rs 343.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of R&B Denims rose 550.88% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 78.63% to Rs 120.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.120.4767.44343.99253.4211.268.5914.2013.5315.165.2146.6231.3110.031.5729.9718.877.421.1421.9815.48