Sales rise 78.63% to Rs 120.47 croreNet profit of R&B Denims rose 550.88% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 78.63% to Rs 120.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.99% to Rs 21.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.74% to Rs 343.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
