Coal India consolidated net profit rises 4.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 33170.13 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 4.10% to Rs 10959.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10528.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 33170.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33072.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.