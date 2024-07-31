Pricol standalone net profit rises 36.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.80% to Rs 594.36 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 36.13% to Rs 36.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 594.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 517.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.594.36517.7511.9511.3169.3056.4049.5237.0136.4026.74