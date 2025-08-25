Monday, August 25, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India gains after inking MoU with Madhya Pradesh Govt

Coal India gains after inking MoU with Madhya Pradesh Govt

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Coal India advanced 1.22% to Rs 378.90 after the company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Madhya Pradesh (through the Directorate of Geology and Mining) and the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation.

The MoU aims to cooperate and collaborate in the exploration and exploitation of critical minerals and other minerals of mutual interest in the state.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

Coal India (CIL) has posted a 20% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,734 crore on a 4% fall in net sales to Rs 31,880 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

 

Titagarh Rail bags LoA worth Rs 91 crore order from Banaras Locomotive Works

GMR Power & Urban Infra rises after board clears Rs 3,000 cr fundraising plan

Wall Street Rallies as Powell Signals Possible September Rate Cut

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO ends with 9.46 times subscription

JNK India gains on bagging significant order from JNK Global Korea

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

