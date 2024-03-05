Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Coal India Ltd spurts 0.23%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 456.45, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.96% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 78.3% jump in the Nifty Energy.
Coal India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 456.45, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 1.74% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40466.6, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 155.84 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 459.3, up 0.39% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 102.96% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 78.3% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 18.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Coal India Ltd soars 1.87%

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Adani Green Energy Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 1.33%

UK Pound Pressured Below $1.27; GBPINR Losing Momentum

Tata Power Company Ltd gains for fifth session

Bosch Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 0.72%, rises for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda spurts 0.93%, up for fifth straight session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon