Coal India signs MoU with IREL (India)

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

For collaboration on development of mutually agreed assets of critical mineral

Coal India (CIL) and IREL (India), a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, GoI have executed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 06 January 2025 at IREL Head Quarters in Mumbai to cooperate and collaborate for development (mining/ extraction/ refining etc.) of mutually agreed assets of critical mineral in general including mineral sands/ REE by acquiring assets /sourcing raw material domestically or internationally.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

