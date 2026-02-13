Coastal Roadways standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.00% to Rs 10.27 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways rose 45.45% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.00% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.2710.488.288.971.170.960.840.630.640.44

