Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 159.20% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 0.35% to Rs 599.13 croreNet profit of Huhtamaki India rose 159.20% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 599.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 601.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.32% to Rs 118.16 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.97 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 2389.04 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2450.53 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales599.13601.23 0 2389.042450.53 -3 OPM %9.024.36 -7.994.79 - PBDT54.5629.05 88 209.48133.45 57 PBT40.9815.23 169 157.3285.97 83 NP30.3011.69 159 118.1687.97 34
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:05 PM IST