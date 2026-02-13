Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 159.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.35% to Rs 599.13 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 159.20% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 599.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 601.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.32% to Rs 118.16 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.97 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 2389.04 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2450.53 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

