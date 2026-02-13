Friday, February 13, 2026 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 159.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 159.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales decline 0.35% to Rs 599.13 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 159.20% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 599.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 601.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.32% to Rs 118.16 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.97 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 2389.04 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2450.53 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales599.13601.23 0 2389.042450.53 -3 OPM %9.024.36 -7.994.79 - PBDT54.5629.05 88 209.48133.45 57 PBT40.9815.23 169 157.3285.97 83 NP30.3011.69 159 118.1687.97 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 25.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 25.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sensex, Nifty decline; European mrkt advance

Sensex, Nifty decline; European mrkt advance

HCL Technologies partners with Cisco to launch AI-powered Fluid Contact Center solution

HCL Technologies partners with Cisco to launch AI-powered Fluid Contact Center solution

Radico Khaitan strengthens leadership pipeline to drive future growth

Radico Khaitan strengthens leadership pipeline to drive future growth

Sterling Holiday Resorts opens its 2nd resort in Ayodhya

Sterling Holiday Resorts opens its 2nd resort in Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance