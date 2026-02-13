U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 2.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 56.77 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels declined 2.58% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 56.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.56.7755.2238.0743.3023.5625.3022.1822.7716.6017.04

