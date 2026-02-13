Friday, February 13, 2026 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 2.58% in the December 2025 quarter

U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 2.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 56.77 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels declined 2.58% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 56.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales56.7755.22 3 OPM %38.0743.30 -PBDT23.5625.30 -7 PBT22.1822.77 -3 NP16.6017.04 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 8.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit declines 8.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 159.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 159.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 25.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 25.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sensex, Nifty decline; European mrkt advance

Sensex, Nifty decline; European mrkt advance

HCL Technologies partners with Cisco to launch AI-powered Fluid Contact Center solution

HCL Technologies partners with Cisco to launch AI-powered Fluid Contact Center solution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance