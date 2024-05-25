Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 558.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 114.31% to Rs 1286.05 crore
Net profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 558.06% to Rs 258.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 114.31% to Rs 1286.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 600.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 157.06% to Rs 783.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.99% to Rs 3830.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2364.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1286.05600.09 114 3830.452364.55 62 OPM %22.42-11.18 -22.6810.72 - PBDT361.815.65 6304 1145.52425.47 169 PBT342.32-5.24 LP 1070.94356.63 200 NP258.8839.34 558 783.28304.71 157
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon